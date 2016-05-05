版本:
BRIEF-Tree Island Steel Qtrly earnings per share $0.17

May 5 Tree Island Steel Ltd

* Tree Island Steel announces 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue increases by 5.4% to $62.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* Quarterly dividend increased from $0.01 per share to $0.02 per sharetree island steel ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

