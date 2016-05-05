版本:
BRIEF-PFB Corp appoints Mirko Papuga CFO

May 5 Pfb Corporation

* PFB corporation announces election of directors and appointment of CFO

* Says Mirko Papuga appointed CFO

* Board of directors appointed Mirko Papuga as chief financial officer of corporation effective May 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

