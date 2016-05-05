版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:02 BJT

BRIEF-Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.14

May 5 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and pipeline update

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $43.9 million

* Q1 revenue view $28.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐