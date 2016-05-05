版本:
BRIEF-Savaria Q1 earnings per share $0.07

May 5 Savaria Corp

* Savaria announces record first quarter

* Q1 revenue rose 29.6 percent to c$26.2 million

* Says maintains its forecast revenue for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016

* Says maintains its forecast ebitda for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

