BRIEF-bebe stores Q3 same store sales fell 8.1 pct

* bebe stores inc Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales fell 13.7 percent to $79.9 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 8.1 percent

* As of end of quarter, we have eliminated 86 corporate positions

* Company expects Q4 net loss per share to be in range of $0.08 to $0.12

* Anticipated annual savings of approximately $9.0 million from reduced positions

* For Q4 of fiscal 2016, company expects comparable store sales to decrease in mid to high single digit range

