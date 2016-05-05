版本:
BRIEF-Providence Service Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

May 5 Providence Service Corp

* Providence service corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 revenue $432.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $435.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

