版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Sophiris Bio to present topsalysin phase 3 data from positive plus-1 study

May 5 Sophiris Bio Inc

* Sophiris bio to present topsalysin phase 3 data from positive plus-1 study as a late breaking poster during the 111th American Urological Association annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐