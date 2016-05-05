BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Q1 loss per share $0.74

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Nanostring Technologies Inc
* Nanostring technologies releases operating results for first quarter of 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.74
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $14.7 million
* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $2.30 to $2.45
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $86 million to $90 million
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $-2.38, revenue view $89.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
