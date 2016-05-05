版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Q1 loss per share $0.74

May 5 Nanostring Technologies Inc

* Nanostring technologies releases operating results for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.74

* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $14.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $2.30 to $2.45

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $86 million to $90 million

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $-2.38, revenue view $89.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐