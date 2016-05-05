版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-ID Systems reports Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 5 ID Systems Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00 excluding items

* Id systems inc qtrly revenue increased 3% to $10.5 million from $10.2 million in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐