版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Surgery Partners says Q1 same store sales rose 13.3 percent

May 5 Surgery Partners Inc

* Surgery partners, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $267.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $252.5 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 13.3 percent

* For 2016, company reiterates guidance provided on our conference call in march of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐