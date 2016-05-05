版本:
BRIEF-Mocon reports Q1 earnings per share $0.08

May 5 Mocon Inc

* Mocon reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly total revenue $14.7 million versus $15.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

