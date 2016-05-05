BRIEF-Square reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Square Inc
* Square announces first quarter 2016 results
* Gross payment volume (gpv) for the first quarter was $10.3 billion, up 45% year over year
* Qtrly adjusted revenue was $146 million, up 64% year over year
* Qtrly total net revenue was $379 million, up 51% year over year
* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.29
* In the first quarter of 2016, we processed $10.3 billion of gpv, an increase of 45% from the first quarter of 2015
* Transaction revenue was $300 million in the first quarter of 2016, up 42% from the first quarter in 2015.
* Software and data product revenue was $24 million in the first quarter of 2016, up 197% from the first quarter of 2015
* "transaction revenue as a percentage of gpv may still be slightly moderated in the second quarter of 2016"
* Starbucks transaction revenue was $39 million and gross profit was $2 million in the first quarter of 2016
* Hardware revenue in the first quarter was $16 million, up 634% from the first quarter of 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $343.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Square inc q1 adjusted revenue was $146 million, up 64% year over year
* Starbucks transaction revenue was $39 million and gross profit was $2 million in the first quarter of 2016
* Operating expenses were $207 million in the first quarter of 2016, up 72% from the first quarter of 2015
* Sees q2 adjusted revenue $151 million to $156m million; sees 2016 adjusted revenue $615 million to $635 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.