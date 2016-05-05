BRIEF-Square reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29

May 5 Square Inc

* Square announces first quarter 2016 results

* Gross payment volume (gpv) for the first quarter was $10.3 billion, up 45% year over year

* Qtrly adjusted revenue was $146 million, up 64% year over year

* Qtrly total net revenue was $379 million, up 51% year over year

* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.29

* In the first quarter of 2016, we processed $10.3 billion of gpv, an increase of 45% from the first quarter of 2015

* Transaction revenue was $300 million in the first quarter of 2016, up 42% from the first quarter in 2015.

* Software and data product revenue was $24 million in the first quarter of 2016, up 197% from the first quarter of 2015

* "transaction revenue as a percentage of gpv may still be slightly moderated in the second quarter of 2016"

* Starbucks transaction revenue was $39 million and gross profit was $2 million in the first quarter of 2016

* Hardware revenue in the first quarter was $16 million, up 634% from the first quarter of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $343.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Operating expenses were $207 million in the first quarter of 2016, up 72% from the first quarter of 2015

* Sees q2 adjusted revenue $151 million to $156m million; sees 2016 adjusted revenue $615 million to $635 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)