BRIEF-Boingo Wireless Q1 loss per share $0.27

May 5 Boingo Wireless Inc

* Boingo wireless reports strong first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $34.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 loss per share $0.19 to $0.24

* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $0.68 to $0.79

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $37.5 million to $40.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $158 million to $164 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $39.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $160.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boingo wireless inc says reiterating guidance for full year ending december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

