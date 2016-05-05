版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Air Lease Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.38

May 5 Air Lease Corp

* Air lease corporation announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.38

* Q1 revenue $343.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $334 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly diluted eps $ 0.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $334.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

