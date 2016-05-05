BRIEF-Century Communities reports Q1 earnings per share $0.38

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Century Communities Inc
* Century communities reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 revenue $181.1 million versus $154.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to expect home sales revenues to be in range of $800 million to $950 million in fy 2016
* Continue to expect home deliveries to be in range of 2,500 to 3,000 homes in fy 2016
