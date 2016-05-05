BRIEF-Century Communities reports Q1 earnings per share $0.38

May 5 Century Communities Inc

* Century communities reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 revenue $181.1 million versus $154.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to expect home sales revenues to be in range of $800 million to $950 million in fy 2016

* Continue to expect home deliveries to be in range of 2,500 to 3,000 homes in fy 2016