BRIEF-Engility reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

May 5 Engility Holdings Inc

* Engility reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $523 million versus i/b/e/s view $516.8 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says funded backlog was $824 million and total backlog was $2.9 billion at quarter-end

* Sees 2016 gaap diluted eps $0.03 - $0.18

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 revenue $2.0 billion - $2.15 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps $1.00 - $1.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

