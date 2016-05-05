BRIEF-Fiserv Q1 adjusted EPS $1.06

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Fiserv Inc
* Fiserv reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.06
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.27
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.32 to $4.44
* Q1 revenue $1.33 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.34 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year 2016 guidance affirmed
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.32 to $4.44
* Continues to expect 2016 internal revenue growth in a range of 5 to 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.