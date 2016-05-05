版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-Fiserv Q1 adjusted EPS $1.06

May 5 Fiserv Inc

* Fiserv reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.06

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.27

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.32 to $4.44

* Q1 revenue $1.33 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.34 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year 2016 guidance affirmed

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.32 to $4.44

* Continues to expect 2016 internal revenue growth in a range of 5 to 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐