BRIEF-Atossa Genetics Q1 loss per common share from continuing operations $0.07

May 5 Atossa Genetics Inc

* Announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides company update

* Qtrly loss per common share from continuing operations $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

