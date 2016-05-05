版本:
BRIEF-LightPath Technologies Q3 earnings per share $0.04

May 5 Lightpath Technologies Inc :

* Lightpath Technologies Inc reports 29% revenue increase with fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 29 percent to $4.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $3.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

