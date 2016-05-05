版本:
BRIEF-Nv5 Global sees 2016 revenue $220 million-$230 million

May 5 Nv5 Global Inc

* Nv5 announces record first quarter financial results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.67 to $1.81

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.40 to $1.54

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue rose 56 percent to $45.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $220 million to $230 million

* Backlog increased 12% to $174.4 million as of march 31, 2016, compared to $155.3 million as of december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

