BRIEF-Nv5 Global sees 2016 revenue $220 million-$230 million

* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Nv5 Global Inc
* Nv5 announces record first quarter financial results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.67 to $1.81
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.40 to $1.54
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue rose 56 percent to $45.9 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $220 million to $230 million
* Backlog increased 12% to $174.4 million as of march 31, 2016, compared to $155.3 million as of december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
