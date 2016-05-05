版本:
BRIEF-Manitex International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09

May 5 Manitex International Inc

* Manitex international, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $102.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $93.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated backlog was $78.6 million at march 31 2016, compared to $82.5 million at december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

