版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Guidance Software reports Q1 loss per share $0.24

May 5 Guidance Software Inc

* Guidance software reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 loss per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $25.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $108 million to $112 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $110.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees for 2016, non-gaap pre-tax loss is expected to be approximately $0.30 - $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐