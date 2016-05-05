BRIEF-Guidance Software reports Q1 loss per share $0.24

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Guidance Software Inc
* Guidance software reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q1 loss per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $25.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $108 million to $112 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $110.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees for 2016, non-gaap pre-tax loss is expected to be approximately $0.30 - $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
