2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Willdan Group Q1 earnings per share $0.13

May 5 Willdan Group Inc

* Willdan group reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Reaffirmed its financial and operational targets for full year 2016

* Total contract revenue for q1 of 2016 increased 1.9% to $33.9 million, as compared to $33.3 million for q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

