BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences reports Q1 loss per share $0.22

May 5 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Neurocrine biosciences reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $15 million versus i/b/e/s view $15.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

