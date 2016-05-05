版本:
BRIEF-Realnetworks Q1 gaap loss per share $0.42

May 5 Realnetworks Inc

* Realnetworks announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.42

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $26 million to $29 million

* Q1 revenue $28.2 million versus $28.8 million

* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda loss in range of $6.0 million to $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

