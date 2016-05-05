BRIEF-Re/max Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Re/Max Holdings Inc
* Re/max holdings reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $42.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $43 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Sees q2 2016 revenue down 3.5 to 4.5 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy capital expenditures estimated to be between $3.5 to $4.0 million
* Sees fy revenue is estimated to decrease by 3.0% to 4.0% compared to 2015
* Sees q2 revenue is estimated to decrease by 3.5% to 4.5% from q2 2015
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.