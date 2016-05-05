版本:
BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin Q1 loss per share $0.15

May 5 Alexander & Baldwin Inc

* Alexander & baldwin reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $108.8 million versus $150.7 million

* Q1 revenue view $137.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased noi by 7.2% to $22.4 million in quarter in commercial portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

