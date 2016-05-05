版本:
BRIEF-Cedar Realty Q1 FFO per share $0.09

May 5 Cedar Realty Trust Inc

* Cedar Realty Trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.14

* Q1 FFO per share $0.09

* Sees updated 2016 nareit-defined ffo to a range of $0.48 to $0.50 per diluted share

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised low end of its previously-announced 2016 operating ffo guidance to a range of $0.54 to $0.56 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

