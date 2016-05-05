BRIEF-Mohawk Industries Q1 earnings per share $2.30

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Mohawk Industries Inc
* Mohawk industries reports record 1st quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $2.30
* Q1 sales $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.09 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipate investing more than $600 million in capital projects this year, and we are assessing further internal opportunities
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.29 to $3.38
* Q1 earnings per share $2.38 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.