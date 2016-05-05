版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Mohawk Industries Q1 earnings per share $2.30

May 5 Mohawk Industries Inc

* Mohawk industries reports record 1st quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $2.30

* Q1 sales $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.09 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate investing more than $600 million in capital projects this year, and we are assessing further internal opportunities

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.29 to $3.38

* Q1 earnings per share $2.38 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐