BRIEF-Misonix Inc Q3 loss per share $0.09

May 5 Misonix Inc

* Announces third quarter and nine months 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue rose 2 percent to $5.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

