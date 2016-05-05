版本:
2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Q1 loss per share $2.12

May 5 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars entertainment reports financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 6.7 percent to $1.2 billion

* Q1 loss per share $2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

