BRIEF-Everyday Health reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49

May 5 Everyday Health Inc

* Everyday health reports record first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 34 percent to $55.2 million

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.16

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

