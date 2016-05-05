版本:
BRIEF-Unipixel reports Q1 loss per share $0.24

May 5 Unipixel Inc

* Unipixel reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.24

* Qtrly revenues $0.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

