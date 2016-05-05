BRIEF-Cogentix Medical Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Cogentix Medical Inc
* Cogentix medical achieves second consecutive quarter of cash operating profit; reports 74% revenue growth for the quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Quarterly gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent to $12.2 million
* Re-Affirmed its guidance for a cash operating profit for full-year fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.