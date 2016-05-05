版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Cogentix Medical Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.04

May 5 Cogentix Medical Inc

* Cogentix medical achieves second consecutive quarter of cash operating profit; reports 74% revenue growth for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent to $12.2 million

* Re-Affirmed its guidance for a cash operating profit for full-year fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐