BRIEF-Tableau reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.62

May 5 Tableau Software Inc

* Tableau reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.62

* Q1 revenue $171.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $164 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

