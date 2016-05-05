版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Dreamworks Animation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16

May 5 Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc

* Dreamworks animation reports strong first quarter 2016 results with revenues increasing 14% to $190 million and segment gross profit improving 31% to $70 million

* Q1 revenue $190.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $182.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

