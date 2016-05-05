版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Halogen Q1 revenue $17.7 mln

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Halogen announces first quarter 2016 results

* Halogen software inc qtrly total revenue increased 11% from q1 2015 to $17.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐