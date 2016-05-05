版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Hawaiian Airlines April load factor 83.1% vs 77.5%

May 5 Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* April system-wide rpms up 10.7 percent

* Hawaiian airlines reports april 2016 traffic statistics

* April system-wide asms up 3.3 percent

* April load factor 83.1% versus 77.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

