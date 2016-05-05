版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Yangarra announces $10 million bought deal financing

May 5 Yangarra Resources Ltd

* Yangarra announces $10 million bought deal financing

* Says will issue 10 million common shares at a price of $1.00 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

