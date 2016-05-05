版本:
2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-inContact reports Q1 loss per share $0.04

May 5 Incontact Inc

* Incontact reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $62.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $0.24 to $0.27

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $259 million to $265 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

