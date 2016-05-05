版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Invuity reports Q1 loss per share $0.90

May 5 Invuity Inc

* Invuity reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.90

* Q1 revenue $6.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $6.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

