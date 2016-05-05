版本:
BRIEF-Cumulus Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.06

May 5 Cumulus Media Inc

* Cumulus reports operating results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $268.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $262 million

* Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

