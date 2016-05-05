版本:
BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.63

May 5 Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Ubiquiti networks reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 revenue $167.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 revenues between $170 million and $180 million

* Sees q4 non-gaap diluted eps of $0.61 - $0.67

* Sees q4 gaap diluted eps of $0.60 - $0.66

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $167.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

