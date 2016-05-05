BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.63

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Ubiquiti Networks Inc
* Ubiquiti networks reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 revenue $167.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 revenues between $170 million and $180 million
* Sees q4 non-gaap diluted eps of $0.61 - $0.67
* Sees q4 gaap diluted eps of $0.60 - $0.66
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $167.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.