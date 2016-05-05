版本:
BRIEF-Cerner reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

May 5 Cerner Corp

* Cerner reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 revenue $1.14 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 to $0.58

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $1.175 billion to $1.25 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.35, revenue view $4.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

