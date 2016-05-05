BRIEF-Cerner reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Cerner Corp
* Cerner reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 revenue $1.14 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 to $0.58
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $1.175 billion to $1.25 billion
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.43
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.35, revenue view $4.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.