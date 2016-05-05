版本:
BRIEF-Summer Infant Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 5 Summer Infant Inc :

* Summer Infant reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 sales $49.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $52.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

