BRIEF-Summer Infant Q1 loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Summer Infant Inc :
* Summer Infant reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 sales $49.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $52.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
