BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.14

May 5 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen therapeutics reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue $5.3 million versus $5.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

