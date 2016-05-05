版本:
BRIEF-Mercadolibre reports Q1 earnings per share $0.68

May 5 Mercadolibre Inc

* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $157.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $146 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

