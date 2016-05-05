版本:
BRIEF-Navigators reports Q1 earnings per share $1.54

May 5 Navigators Group Inc

* Navigators reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.36

* Q1 earnings per share $1.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net earned premiums $264.4 million versus $236.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

