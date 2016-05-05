版本:
BRIEF-Air methods qtrly EPS $0.50

May 5 Air Methods Corp

* Air methods reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue $269.4 million versus $238.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

