公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Psivida Corp Q3 loss per share $0.15

May 5 Psivida Corp

* Psivida corp. Provides company update and reports third quarter fy 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $324,000 versus $328,000

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $500000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

